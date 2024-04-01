Economic challenges will ease soon – Cleric

The General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God aka Mountain of Change Ido Osun, Osun State, Prophet Adeniran Adeyemi, has said the severe economic hardship in the country will ease from this month. In his Easter message, he said things would come to normal, urging the Christians and Nigerians in general to be hopeful.

He, however, urged Christians to exemplify the love and sacrifice taught by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the cleric, Easter is the clearest manifestation that pain is always a temporary experience and if endured will give way to an everlasting joy.

Adeyemi told those benefitting from the economic hardship in the country to stop or face the wrath of God. He added: “God told me about what we are facing now as a nation four years ago, he told me we are going to be examined like a student, after which our joyful result will be given to us. “We have been examined by God, it’s time for us all to rejoice and live a comfortable life as a nation.