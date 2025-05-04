Economic Challenges: Gospel Artiste Urges Faith In God

Share

Amid growing economic hardship, United Kingdom-based Nigerian gospel singer and multiple award winner, Bose Ogunbiyi—popularly known as Abi Megapraise—has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith in God.

She made the call during the unveiling of her latest single, ‘Prayer’, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to return to God in sincere fellowship, prayer, and devotion for national restoration.

Produced by Shola Williams, ‘Prayer’ is a heartfelt declaration of hope and perseverance. According to Abi, the song was inspired by the biblical verse in Revelation that says, “We overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.”

“We are confessing that our prayers have finally been answered,” she said.

“The unemployed have found jobs, those seeking the fruit of the womb have been remembered, the sick have received healing, and situations are turning around for our good. This song is an expression of faith and thanksgiving in advance.”

Abi reiterated her commitment to spreading messages of hope, love, and divine inspiration through her music, with the aim of touching hearts and transforming lives globally.

