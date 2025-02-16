Economic Challenges: Christian Journalists train in career development, innovation

Share

The prevailing economic challenges in the country have made it crucial for journalists not only to enhance their career development but also to acquire skills to navigate the financial difficulties affecting the nation, Africa, and the world.

In recognition of this, the Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) organized a retreat/training programme to equip its members with strategies for professional growth and resilience.

At the event, with the theme ‘Empowering Christian Journalists for Impact: Integrity, Innovation, and Influence’, the General Superintendent of Holy Spirit Mission (also known as Happy Family Church), Bishop (Dr.) Charles Ighele delivered the opening address on ‘The Role of Christian Journalists in Nation-Building: Integrity, Impact, and Innovation’.

He emphasized the importance of continuous self-improvement and the acquisition of relevant knowledge to stay competitive in the evolving media landscape.

“Equip yourself with the necessary skills and knowledge…Brush up your talents and be hungry for development. As you age, your relevance can diminish unless you keep upgrading yourself,” he stated.

The Patron and BoT Chairman of ACCoN encouraged journalists to carve a niche for themselves, maintain integrity, and use their profession to influence society positively.

Citing Isaiah 54 verse 14, he highlighted the need for righteousness, urging journalists to prioritize ethical reporting over financial gains.

“The culture of heaven is righteousness. In your profession, you must uphold truth and excellence. Even the anointing oil will not replace the need for learning and skill acquisition. You must be educated in your field, and God’s power will then take you to another level,” he stated.

Ighele also shared insights into his agricultural initiative, which led to the establishment of a university of agriculture in Ogun State, with 750 acres of land acquired for the project.

He stressed that success stems from vision rather than financial resources, encouraging journalists to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to contribute meaningfully to national development.

In his presentation, the former Managing Editor (Online) of The Nation Newspaper and renowned media trainer, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, spoke on ‘Media Career Growth for Christian Journalists: Opportunities and Challenges’.

Sharing personal experiences, he advised journalists to stay ahead by acquiring knowledge beyond conventional journalism.

He said: “Write down your mission statement and outline your professional goals. Have clear short-term and long-term plans, review them regularly, and identify areas for improvement.”

He emphasized the need for career development, capacity building, and continuous education. Journalists were encouraged to attend media training, develop digital skills, and adapt to new technologies such as AI and search engines for research and reporting.

Otufodunrin further highlighted the importance of intentional career planning, acquiring certifications, and leveraging opportunities within the media space. “There is a time for everything; ensure you are prepared for growth and seek God’s direction.”

Mr. Sanmi Falobi spoke on “NGO Intrapreneurship and the Future of Faith-Based Initiatives.” He highlighted the increasing role of digital media in shaping public opinion, influencing policies, and driving social change.

He noted that while NGOs have immense potential for advocacy and education, many face challenges due to resource constraints and ineffective communication strategies.

Falobi introduced the concept of media intrapreneurship, which involves leveraging media tools to drive change within organizations.

He described intrapreneurs as employees who act like entrepreneurs within existing institutions, demonstrating leadership, creativity, and problem-solving skills while working within organizational structures.

He said: “Intrapreneurs take initiative, develop new projects, and improve processes, aligning their efforts with the organization’s objectives. Unlike entrepreneurs who bear financial risks, intrapreneurs drive innovation while benefiting from the support and resources of their employers.”

In his welcome address, ACCoN President, Adeola Ogunlade, thanked stakeholders and participants for their commitment.

“This retreat is not just about learning; it is about networking, strategizing, and equipping ourselves with the tools to remain relevant and impactful in a rapidly changing media landscape, he said.

