Econimic Expansion: Nigeria Absent As BRICS Invites Six New Nations

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates were accepted into the BRICS group of developing nations on Thursday as Nigeria, the African continent’s largest economy was left out.

New Telegraph reports that this decision was made in an effort to hasten the group’s efforts to alter an outmoded global order.

Nigeria may not have expressed a desire to join the BRICS, a group of five nations united in their desire to collaborate for rapid development, but it is obvious that such membership would have enormous advantages for the nation in addition to establishing Nigeria as a respectable force in the international community.

The leaders of the group left the door open to future expansion, potentially opening the door for the entrance of dozens more nations seeking to level a playing field that they believe is rigged against them on a global scale.

With the addition, BRICS, which currently includes South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the second-largest economy in the world, gains more economic clout. It might also increase its stated desire to support the Global South.

However, there may still be lingering conflicts between those who want to turn the organisation into a counterbalance to the West, like China and Russia, and those who want to maintain tight links to the United States and Europe.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, announced the six new candidates during a three-day leaders’ meeting he is convening in Johannesburg, saying that they will formally join on January 1, 2024.

The admission of oil-rich Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates shows their departure from the US and desire to become world powers in their own right. Ramaphosa declared that “BRICS has started a new chapter in its effort to create a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is inclusive and prosperous.”

“The other phases of this expansion process will come after the first phase, on which we have reached agreement.” The nations asked to join are a reflection of each BRICS member’s ambition to enlist allies.

While Egypt has strong business links with Russia and India, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva actively advocated for the admission of Argentina, the country’s neighbour.

In their joint fight against U.S.-led sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Iran and Russia have found common ground, and their economic links have grown stronger as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who is participating in the summit electronically due to an international warrant for suspected war crimes, declared on Thursday that “BRICS is not competing with anyone.”

But it’s also clear that there are still powerful opponents to this process of a new world order forming.”Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran, poked fun at the United States while celebrating his nation’s invitation to join BRICS.

He was cited as saying by the Arabic-language television network Al Alam in Iran, “The growth of BRICS demonstrates that the unilateral strategy is on the verge of extinction. Beijing is close to Ethiopia and the country’s inclusion also speaks to South Africa’s desire to amplify Africa’s voice in global affairs.

In a reflection of the bloc’s growing influence, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended Thursday’s expansion announcement and echoed BRICS’ longstanding calls for reforms of the U.N. Security Council, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “For multilateral institutions to remain truly universal, they must reform to reflect today’s power and economic realities,” he said.

Though home to about 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of global gross domestic product, internal divisions have long hobbled BRICS ambitions of becoming a major player on the world stage.

BRICS countries have economies that are vastly different in scale and governments with often divergent foreign policy goals, a complicating factor for the bloc’s consensus decision-making model.

The debate over enlargement has topped the summit in South Africa. And while all BRICS members publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

Deliberations on admission requirements and which nations to invite to join continued late into Wednesday night. Heavyweight of the bloc China has long advocated for BRICS expansion as it wants to counter Western dominance, a goal supported by Russia. Other BRICS nations are in favour of promoting the development of a multipolar world order.

However, both Brazil and India have been developing stronger relations with the West. The notion that the bloc should aim to compete with the United States and the wealthier economies of the Group of Seven was rejected by Brazil’s Lula on Tuesday.