ECOMOF: UBA reaffirms commitment to support Africa’s mining, oil sectors

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to spearhead economic growth across the continent through targeted policies aimed at maximizing the benefits derived from the mining and oil sectors. To this end, the bank is poised to collaborate with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) towards implementing strategic initiatives that will not only attract investment but also foster sustainable development into the mining and oil sectors.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, who disclosed this while speaking at the just concluded 4th ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024), which was held at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, Benin Republic, said the bank recognised the pivotal role of the mining and oil sectors in shaping the economic landscape of African nations, and is strategically positioning itself to be at the forefront of this transformation.

“At UBA, we recognise the pivotal role that the mining and oil sectors play in shaping the economic landscape of ECOWAS member states and so, this ECOMOF 2024 Conference has provided us with a strategic platform to reaffirm our commitment to fostering economic growth in the region,” she noted.

According to her, by formulating and advocating investor-friendly policies by the sovereigns and financial intermediation and supports provided by UBA, the mining sector would be catalysed and transformed into robust economic pillars contributing substantially to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). “We believe that through collaborative efforts and sound financial strategies, we can propel the mining and oil industries towards sustainable development, unlocking their full potential for the benefit of the entire region,” she added.