EcoBank’s ‘Oja Oge’ Fashion Event To Feature Over 100 Exhibitor

Share

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that it is set to host the second edition of its vibrant popup marketplace, “Oja Oge by Ecobank.”

According to a press release, the “exciting 3-day fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle exhibition will take place at the state-of-theart Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, from April 18 to 20, 2025.”

The statement said that Ecobank Nigeria had partnered with leading corporates in the telecoms, payments, airline and FMCG space – Airtel Nigeria, Flutterwave, Qatar Airways and Maltina-to deliver the second edition of its premier fashion pop up event “Oja Oge” over the Easter weekend.

It further stated that the event, which will bring together over 100 exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products, as well as entertainment offerings, would provide a dynamic platform for businesses to engage with a diverse audience of shoppers and entrepreneurs.

The statement reported Omoboye Odu, Ecobank Nigeria’s Head of SME, Partnerships, and Collaborations, as expressing the bank’s excitement over the outstanding success of the inaugural event.

She emphasized that this year’s edition will be larger, offering a unique opportunity for fashion enthusiasts, designers, beauty brands, and local entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers and international visitors.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

