Ecobank, Yaba Art Museum Partner To Launch ‘Lagos Pop-Up Museum’

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading Pan-African banking group, in partnership with the Yaba Art Museum (YAM) of Yaba College of Technology, has announced the launch of the Lagos Pop-Up Museum — a cultural and artistic experience set to run for three months at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press release, the exhibition opens on November 8, 2025, and will continue until February 10, 2026. “The Lagos Pop-Up Museum is conceived as a vibrant, citywide art and cultural advocacy platform.

It will bring together artists, students, and the public through a blend of interactive exhibitions, workshops, performances, talks, innovation labs, and community engagement programs. Visitors can look forward to an inspiring mix of creativity, learning, and collaboration that celebrates both Lagos’ dynamism and Africa’s evolving cultural identity,” the statement said.

Speaking about the initiative, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, said the project reflected the bank’s belief in the power of culture to unite people and drive innovation.

“Through platforms like EPAC, we continue to nurture collaboration, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange which are all key to building a thriving creative economy in Africa. This partnership with YAM reinforces our CSR values around education, innovation, sustainability, and African identity.

It reflects our commitment to social impact, youth empowerment, and pan-African creativity,” Lawal said. He noted that the collaboration embodied a shared vision to amplify creative voices, preserve cultural heritage, and inspire innovation, placing both institutions at the intersection of finance, education, and social development.