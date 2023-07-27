Ecobank Wins Euromoney Award As Africa’s Best Bank For SMEs

Ecobank, the leading pan- African Banking Group, has been named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) by the Euro- money Awards for Excellence for the second year running, having also won the accolade in 2022.

Commenting on the award, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “This award reflects Ecobank’s absolute commitment to supporting African SMEs and our continuous suite of innovations – financial and non-financial – to spur their growth and success.

We aim to be the bank of choice for Africa’s SMEs. Undoubtedly, these SMEs are the key drivers for Africa’s economic growth, as they create jobs, generate prosperity while eliminating poverty across the continent.”

Ecobank has launched major initiatives for the benefit of SMEs in the last 12 months including, the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, RapidCollect, partnership with Mastercard Farm Pass, Ellevate Equip Leadership Programme for our women led or focused business customers and the Financial Literacy Series equipping SME Managers and owners with necessary financial education.