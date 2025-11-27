Ecobank Unveils SME Bazaar To Empower Local Entrepreneurs

Ecobank Nigeria, a member of Africa’s leading panAfrican banking group, has announced the launch of the Ecobank SME Bazaar—“a twoweekend festive marketplace designed to celebrate local creativity, empower entrepreneurs, and give Lagos residents a premium shopping experience this Detty December,” according to a press release.

The statement said that the Bazaar, which will hold on 29–30 November and 6–7 December at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, is powered by Ecobank in partnership with TKD Farms, Eko Marche, Leyyow, and other SMEfocused organisations committed to building sustainable enterprises.

Speaking ahead of the event, Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs, Ecobank Nigeria, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, describing them as the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy.

She explained that the Ecobank SME Bazaar was created to enhance visibility for entrepreneurs, expand market access, and support sustainable business growth.

According to her: “This isn’t just a market—it’s a vibrant hub of culture, commerce, and connection. From fresh farm produce to trendy fashion, handcrafted pieces, lifestyle products, and delicious food and drinks, the Ecobank SME Bazaar promises an unforgettable experience for both shoppers and participating SMEs.

Whether you’re shopping for festive gifts, hunting for unique finds, or soaking in the Detty December energy, this is the place to be.”