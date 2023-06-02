Ecobank Unveils Aingle Market Trade Hub

Ecobank Group, the lead- ing Pan-African banking Group, has unveiled its ‘Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub’ as part of its commitment to promoting intra-African trade.

The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub (the “Trade Hub”) is live, with over 300 businesses from 22 countries having signed onto the digital platform so far. The Trade Hub connects traders across Africa, within the 1.4 billion people single market framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub is a cutting-edge digital platform, which serves as an exchange and information repository, designed to respond to the evolving trading needs of SMEs and corporates within Africa’s single market.

The Trade Hub reduces the asymmetry in trade information and in this connection, leverages Ecobank’s wide client base and network advantage, through its presence in 35 African markets. Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “AfCFTA has created an immense opportunity for African businesses.

As the pan-African bank with the most extensive coverage of Africa, Ecobank is perfectly placed to provide trade, information and payment solutions to support SMEs and corporates seeking to capitalize on the single market.

“The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub is a new and remarkable addition to our portfolio of omni-channels, empowering businesses to thrive within Africa’s single market.”

Souleymane Diagne, Group Head Trade, Ecobank Group, added: “The AfCFTA has revolutionised the African business landscape and the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, within this context, is an enabler of intra-African trade through catalysing partnerships and facilitating African businesses’ access to new markets.