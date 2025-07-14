EcoBank Unveils $250m Capital Raise To Bolster Resilience

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has commenced a $250 million private placement to raise Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital through contingent convertible notes, reinforcing its capital buffers and fortifying its long-term strategic position within Africa’s competitive financial landscape.

The capital raise—greenlit by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Togo—formally opened on July 9 and will span ten days. Renaissance Capital Africa is acting as the transaction adviser for the offering.

ETI stated that the initiative aligns with its broader strategy to enhance its capital adequacy ratio, deepen financial resilience, and maintain robust support for growth initiatives across its expansive African footprint.

“The launch of this Additional Tier 1 capital raise signals our commitment to maintaining a strong capital base as we continue to expand our operations and invest in innovation across key markets,” the bank said in a corporate statement.

The offering involves contingent convertible notes—an instrument that qualifies as AT1 capital under Basel III regulatory standards.

These hybrid securities are designed to absorb losses during periods of financial distress, serving as a crucial layer in a bank’s capital structure. Critically, the offering is structured as a private placement, not a public issuance.

ETI emphasized that the initiative does not constitute an invitation to the general public to subscribe or purchase the securities. Instead, the transaction is aimed at targeted investors in line with regulatory and strategic considerations.

The move is widely seen by analysts as a forward-looking strategy, positioning Ecobank to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment shaped by macroeconomic headwinds, evolving regulatory frameworks, and rising capital requirements across African banking jurisdictions.

The announcement comes on the heels of the group’s strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2025. Ecobank reported a 33 per cent year-onyear increase in profit after tax, rising to N187.1 billion from N140.9 billion in Q1 2024.

Gross earnings climbed by 17 per cent to N1.054 trillion, up from N904.2 billion in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter reached N788.7 billion, a 19 per cent improvement from N665.4 billion in Q1 2024.

This peformance was underpinned by a 24 per cent surge in operating income to N381.6 billion, driven by higher net interest income and a resilient non-interest income stream.