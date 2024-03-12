Ecobank signs $250m loan with Afreximbank, AFC to support trade

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) recently announced the signing of a $250 million senior unsecured bridge-tobond loan facility with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) acting as the Global Coordinators and Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers.

The purpose of this loan is to support trade finance and meet the general corporate needs of ETI. The disclosure, signed by the group’s Chief Financial Officer, Ayo Adepoju, was made available on the NGX website. Additionally, Emirati Bank, Mashreqbank psc, has been recognised as a mandated lead arranger for the loan facility. The initial term of the facility is twelve months, with the potential for a six-month extension at the discretion of the lenders. One notable feature of this bridge-to-bond loan is the accordion feature, which allows for an expansion of total commitments within a specified period under the facility.

This feature provides Ecobank with the flexibility to access additional funds if necessary, enabling the bank to adapt to changing financial requirements or opportunities during the loan’s term. Ayo Adepoju, the CFO of Ecobank, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility, highlighting the additional liquidity buffers it provides for the bank. He emphasised the significance of diversifying funding sources and building credibility, especially in challenging economic conditions, as a testament to the bank’s efforts in strengthening relationships and market support. Bridge-to-bond loans play a crucial role in bridging the gap between a company’s short-term funding needs and its long-term financing plans, typically involving the issuance of bonds.