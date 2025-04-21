Ecobank Restates Commitment To SMEs Growth

Share

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to supporting the growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the country, affirming its role as Nigeria’s premier SME solution bank.

Speaking during its annual “Oja Oge” Fashion Marketplace, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaboration at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasised the Bank’s strong support for the SME sector.

She highlighted the Bank’s wide range of initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and driving inclusive economic growth.

“Ecobank is fully committed to the success of small businesses because we believe that when SMEs succeed, we all succeed — the bank, the entrepreneurs, and the country at large,” said Odu.

She added: “Our goal is to elevate local SMEs to the global stage, enabling them to make a global impact and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“We’re also focused on equipping SMEs with good governance practices. We teach them to separate personal and business finances, structure their operations properly, and track business performance effectively.” Odu also noted the bank’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s creative economy.

“We are proud to support the creative arts, tourism, and cultural industries as part of our pan-African mission to foster artistic expression and economic empowerment. The creative sector is a powerful engine for economic development, cultural enrichment, and global engagement,” she said.

According to her, Ecobank offers a robust suite of services designed to meet the unique needs of SMEs, including access to funding and credit, innovative digital banking solutions, business development training, market linkages, agency banking, and strategic partnerships.

As part of its commitment to entrepreneurship and talent development, Ecobank also organizes and supports a range of initiatives including the Lagos Adire Experience, National School Chess Tournament, Build and Design/Build and Innovation Fairs, +234 International Trade Fairs, and other impactful programs.

