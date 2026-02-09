Ecobank Reports 29% Growth In Profit As Assets, Equity Expand Strongly

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has reported a strong unaudited financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, with profit after tax rising by 29.1 per cent to N950.0 billion, compared with N735.9 billion recorded in 2024.

According to the Group’s unaudited financial statements, profit before tax increased by 29.6 per cent to N1.28 trillion from N986.7 billion in the previous year, supported by higher interest income, improved operating income and continued balance sheet growth across its African operations.

Interest income rose by 15.3 per cent to N3.18 trillion in 2025, up from N2.76 trillion in 2024, reflecting growth in loans and advances as well as improved yields. Interest expense increased at a slower pace of 3.7 per cent to N1.04 trillion, helping net interest income to expand significantly over the period.

Despite higher operating and impairment costs, the Group maintained strong profitability. Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation rose sharply, while profit after tax benefited from resilient core banking income and disciplined cost management.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, Ecobank posted a profit after tax of N247.6 billion, representing a marginal one per cent increase from N244.0 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Quarterly profit before tax stood at N264.5 billion, down 4 per cent year-on-year, reflecting higher impairment charges during the period.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 14.2 per cent to N49.44 trillion as at December 31, 2025, compared with N43.30 trillion a year earlier. Total liabilities increased by 11.7 per cent to N45.27 trillion, driven mainly by growth in customer deposits.

Loans and advances to customers rose by 11 per cent to N17.09 trillion, while deposits from customers climbed by 15 per cent to N36.45 trillion, underscoring continued confidence in the Group’s franchise across its markets.

Total equity recorded a significant increase of nearly 50 per cent to N4.17 trillion, from N2.78 trillion in 2024, reflecting strong earnings retention and reserve growth. Equity attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at N2.91 trillion, up from N1.75 trillion a year earlier.

Per-share performance also improved, with earnings per share rising by 29.1 per cent to N38.63. Book value per share increased by about 50 per cent to N169.55, while the Group’s share price closed 2025 at N41.90, compared with N28.00 in 2024.