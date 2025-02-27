EcoBank Reiterates Support For Smes As Design, Innovation Exhibition Begins

Share

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, made the pledge at the commencement of the inaugural edition of the “Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025” in Lagos on Tuesday.

Lawal, who was represented by the Head of SME, Partnerships, and Collaboration at Ecobank, Omoboye Odu, said that the financial institution said saw the exhibition as an effective platform for promoting creatives thereby boosting the country’s SME sector.

He said: “One of the things we have set out to do is to become the preferred partner bank for SMEs in Nigeria.

We understand the importance of SMES to the economy in terms of their contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GD) -more than 50 per cent- and in terms of job creation.

We have come to realise that to change the narrative for SMEs in Nigeria, we will not be able do it alone. So we have always looked out for the right partners and collaborators to work with.

According to the Ecobank Nigeria boss, fol – lowing the success of the ‘Design & Build’ Expo 2024 hosted by the lender last year, it decided that the Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 will be an effective platform to support young creative and help them scale.

