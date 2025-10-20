Ecobank Reiterates Commitment To Promoting African Heritage

Ecobank Nigeria has said that the ongoing “Fela Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion” exhibition at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre (EPAC), reflects its belief in the transformative power of art and culture to inspire change across Africa.

Speaking at the event, Omoboye Edu, Head of SME at Ecobank Nigeria, described the exhibition as one of the many ways the bank continues to promote African creativity and innovation. “Hosting Afrobeat Rebellion at EPAC aligns with our mission to showcase the continent’s creative energy.

We are proud to celebrate Fela’s legacy and the vibrant spirit of Afrobeat in a space that inspires dialogue, imagination, and progress,” she said. She explained that the threemonth exhibition, which celebrates the life, music, activism, and enduring influence of Fela AnikulapoKuti, opened on October 12 and will run until December 28, 2025.

According to a press release: “Beyond the music and memories, the exhibition speaks to Ecobank’s broader commitment to economic growth through the creative sector. By providing platforms like EPAC, the bank continues to nurture collaboration, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange, which are all vital to building a thriving creative economy in Africa.”

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu applauded Ecobank for its unwavering support of Nigeria’s creative industry.

Represented by Mrs. Bukola Agbaminoja, CEO of the Lagos State Film & Video Censors Board, the Governor noted that Ecobank’s involvement in Afrobeat Rebellion reflects its long-standing dedication to nurturing the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.

“By hosting this exhibition, Ecobank reaffirms its belief in the power of art and culture to drive economic development. The bank understands that creativity is not just an expression of identity; it’s a force that can reshape communities, build industries, and spark innovation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Laurent Favier, Consul General of France in Nigeria, described Afrobeat Rebellion as an inspiring blend of cultural diplomacy and artistic reclamation, praising Ecobank and its partners for championing the project.

“Supporting this exhibition in Lagos reflects our belief that culture is a bridge between nations. It builds on the success of the earlier Paris edition, celebrating FrancoNigerian collaboration and honouring Fela’s enduring legacy,” he noted.

Supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria, Ecobank, and other partners, the exhibition highlights Fela’s dual legacy, as a revolutionary musician and fearless political visionary. The opening night came alive with performances by Ezra Collective, Seun Kuti and several others. These performances set the tone for a season of artistic exploration inspired by Fela’s Afrobeat revolution.

Other highlights of the threemonth exhibition include, the Talks — a thought-leadership series featuring Yeni Kuti, Prof. Oyeronke Oyewumi, Falana, Ade Bantu, Minna Salami, and Kadaria Ahmed — and Kalakuta Cinema, a film series curated by S16 Collective, showcasing films like Music is a Weapon, Mami Wata, Timbuktu, and Finding Fela.

For younger audiences, the Young Rebels’ Corner offers an engaging creative hub for children aged 6 to 15, with workshops such as the Rebel Scrapbook, Jam Station, and Anikulapo Design Workshop — nurturing a new generation of imaginative thinkers.