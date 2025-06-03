EcoBank, Qatar Airways Celebrate Top Exhibitors At ‘Oja Oge’ Fair

Share

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Qatar Airways, recognized and rewarded outstanding exhibitors at the recently concluded ‘Oja Oge by Ecobank’ fair.

According to a press release, the vibrant three-day fashion, beauty, and lifestyle event held in Lagos showcased the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of local businesses, providing a platform for visibility, sales growth, and market expansion.

The statement said that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to topperforming vendors, adding that Goodness and Mercy Hair won the top prize—a Qatar Airways Business Class ticket to any destination of choice—for achieving the highest gross sales in value; Clandini received an Economy Class ticket to any global destination as the second-highest seller by gross sales, while Accessories by Morgan earned N750,000 for generating the highest volume of transactions during the fair.

Speaking at the award presentation, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, commended the exhibitors for their innovation and product quality.

She also expressed gratitude to Qatar Airways and other partners for supporting the second edition of the bank’s flagship fashion pop-up event.

