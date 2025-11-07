Ecobank, Proparco Sign €10m Trade Finance Guarantee For SMEs

Proparco and Ecobank Group are reaffirming their commitment to supporting the supply of essential products in Africa. They are reinforcing their historic partnership through the integration of the Chadian subsidiary with a €10 million facility into the Trade Finance programme.

On the first day of AFIS (Africa Financial Summit 2025), Ecobank Group and Proparco signed a €10 million trade finance guarantee facility for Ecobank Chad.

This will facilitate imports of raw materials essential for creating added value in the country. This programme addresses supply needs not covered by the local market and is part of the Food & Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM) initiative launched in 2022 by France, together with the European Union, the G7 and the African Union.

Its objective is to strengthen food security in the most vulnerable countries. This guarantee is also part of the Choose Africa programme run by the AFD Group (Agence Française de Développement, Proparco and Expertise France), which provides financing solutions to small African businesses (start-ups, micro-enterprises and MSMEs), supporting them through the various stages of their growth, via local partners backed by the AFD Group.