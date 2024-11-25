EcoBank Partners Saba Steel, Others For Design & Build Expo

Share

Leading global brands in the building, design and finance sectors are partnering with Ecobank Nigeria for its inaugural Design & Build Expo.

In a press release, the bank said its key partners include, SABA Steel, Nigeria’s largest steel manufacturer; Coleman Wire & Cables, the leading cable producer in West Africa; Donna Spectre, a prominent indigenous oil and gas logistics company; Dulux Paints, a top paint brand in Nigeria;

HTL Africa, a forwardthinking architectural firm; ITB Nigeria Limited, leading Construction Company in Nigeria and West Africa; Mota Engil Nigeria, a civil construction company; and Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria’s leading investment banking, securities trading, and investment management, and many others.

According to the statement, the five-day event, with the theme, “Building Nigeria Together,” will run from November 27 to December 1, 2024, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, with daily sessions starting at 10:00 am.

More than 60 exhibitors are set to showcase their latest products and innovations during the event. Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs, Partnerships, and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed her enthusiasm about the strong lineup of partners and exhibitors.

She emphasized Ecobank’s commitment to deliver a seamless and mutually beneficial experience, provide a platform to showcase cutting-edge trends, innovations, and sustainable practices across Architecture, Construction, Building Materials, Household Appliances, Engineering, and Interior Design.

“As a bank committed to fostering industry growth, we aim to use this event to drive conversations around innovation, sustainable practices, and financial solutions tailored for these sectors.

Our goal is to use innovation and creativity to change our narrative as a Nation and to help us in, ‘Building Nigeria Together’.

The Ecobank Design & Build Expo is positioned as the goto hub for empowering businesses, promote economic growth, and strengthening our relationships with key stakeholders,” she stated.

