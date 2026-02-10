Ecobank Nigeria’s Customer Forum To Focus On Regional Integration

Ecobank Nigeria is set to host the second edition of its Customer Forum, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, the lender has said.

The forum, organised by the bank’s Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) Business (Treasury), is themed: “Strengthening Regional Integration for Economic Transformation.”

It is designed to examine critical issues shaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic outlook in 2026, with particular focus on trade, financial markets, foreign exchange liquidity and regional integration, especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement enters a strategic phase of implementation.

Announcing the event in Lagos, the Regional Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria Limited – Olumide Adebayo, said the one-day programme reinforces the Bank’s role as a trusted financial partner and customerfocused institution, with intention to foster dialogue, support informed decision-making, and deeper regional economic integration across Africa.

According to him, the programme will open with welcome remarks by Mr. Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/ Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, who will underscore the bank’s commitment to supporting customers and driving inclusive growth through strategic dialogue, innovation and pan-African collaboration.

The keynote address, titled “The Future of Trade in Africa: Harnessing the AfCFTA for Economic Transformation,” will be delivered by Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist & Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence – African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). His address will provide insights into Africa’s trade prospects and the transformative potential of the AfCFTA.