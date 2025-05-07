EcoBank Nigeria’s ‘Adire Lagos’ Exhibition To Feature Over 120 Vendors

Share

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the return of its signature cultural showcase, the Adire Lagos Exhibition, now in its fourth edition.

According to a press release, the four-day event, which will take place from June 5 to 8, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, on Victoria Island, will feature over 120 vendors, drawing in fashion lovers, cultural enthusiasts, creatives, and shoppers for a dynamic fusion of tradition, style, and enterprise.

Speaking at the announcement, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, shared her excitement about the exhibition’s continued growth and influence.

According to her, “the remarkable success of previous editions has inspired us to go even further this year. Adire Lagos has become a platform that promotes tourism, celebrates local artistry, and strengthens the creative economy.

“We’re expecting highprofile exhibitors, international vendors, influencers, and members of the diplomatic and expatriate communities. This is truly an open invitation to everyone to experience Nigerian culture at its finefinest.”

She said attendees can look forward to an immersive cultural experience including authentic hand-dyed Adire textiles, indigenous cuisine, live performances, interactive masterclasses, and valuable networking opportunities for artisans and entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

Odu further said: “It’s more than an exhibition— it’s a celebration of our identity, innovation, and craftsmanship. We welcome everyone to join us for four vibrant days of culture, commerce, and connection.”

