Ecobank Nigeria Unveils Upgraded Mobile App

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has launched an upgraded mobile app designed to offer customers a faster, smarter and simpler banking experience nationwide.

The bank described the launch as a significant step in its commitment to digital innovation and financial empowerment.

It stated that the enhanced mobile app features a modern design and improved functionalities, including advanced facial recognition, seamless bill payments, airtime top-ups and QR code payments, all tailored to make banking more convenient for customers on the go.

Commenting on the upgrade, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, said the new features make smart banking effortless for customers using their smartphones.

.“The new mobile app leverages digital technology to offer real convenience, security and flexibility, enabling individuals to manage their finances with ease,” he stated.

Also speaking, Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, explained that the app includes account opening, cardless onboarding, end-to-end card management for card request, activation, PIN change, blocking and unblocking, as well as end-to-end profile management, dormant account reactivation and live monitoring of foreign exchange rates.

He added: “This app is not just a digital tool; it represents how we want to engage with our customers. Our goal is to make banking faster, smarter and simpler for our customers.”