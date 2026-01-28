Ecobank Nigeria, Soto Gallery Partner To Host 2026 ‘+234 Art Fair’

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Soto Gallery, has announced plans to host the third edition of the +234 Art Fair, scheduled to take place from 5–8 March 2026 at the EcobankPan‑African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement, the 2026 edition of the Fair, themed “Inclusivity,” underscores “Ecobank and Soto Gallery’s shared commitment to creative entrepreneurship, equitable access, and the deliberate expansion of opportunity within Nigeria’s contemporary art ecosystem.”

The statement further said: “The +234 Art Fair has quickly established itself as one of Lagos’ most important contemporary art platforms, with a distinct focus on emerging and often ungalleried Nigerian artists.

In just a few years, the fair has become a critical gateway—connecting local talent to collectors, patrons, cultural institutions, and global audiences, while strengthening Nigeria’s creative economy.”

Speaking on the 2026 edition, Tola Akerele, Founder of Soto Gallery and Curator of the +234 Art Fair, said the theme “Inclusivity” reflects a clear intent to widen representation and reposition visibility within the art space.

“Inclusivity is about opening doors wider and changing who gets seen, supported, and celebrated,” she said. “We are already receiving exceptional works from artists who might otherwise not have access to platforms like this.”