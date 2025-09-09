Ecobank Nigeria Set To Host ‘Design & Build’ Expo 2025

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group, is set to host the second edition of its flagship Design & Build showcase. According to a press release, the five-day event, themed, “How We Build, How We Live,” will run from September 24 to 28, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

“This year’s edition will feature just over 40 carefully selected exhibitors, spotlighting the very best in design, construction, and real estate. By focusing on quality over quantity, the event ensures a rich and meaningful experience for all participants,” the statement said.

Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, highlighted the significance of the platform. She said: “Design & Build is more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of visionaries shaping Nigeria’s future. By showcasing quality talent and innovation, we are connecting creators with opportunities that go beyond structures, into building purpose and better living.”

She added that the event underscores Ecobank’s panAfrican mission to deepen financial inclusion, empower entrepreneurs, and connect local businesses with international markets. Titi Fowora, Principal Interior Designer at Inu Designs and Curator of Design & Build 2025, explained her vision: “This edition is intentionally curated.

It’s about presenting not just more, but the very best—people, ideas, and innovations that inspire us to rethink how we live and build. From heritage craftsmanship to future-forward solutions, Design & Build is a living canvas of transformation.”

Beyond Design & Build, Ecobank Nigeria continues to invest in SMEs through initiatives such as the Adire Lagos Experience, +234 Art Fair, Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship, and Oja Oge 2025, alongside training and empowerment programs that strengthen businesses nationwide.