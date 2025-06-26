Ecobank Nigeria Selected For GET. Invest EDGE Finance Programme

Share

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of the leading pan-African banking group Ecobank Group, has been selected as one of five Nigerian banks to participate in the prestigious GET.

Invest Enabling Domestic Green Energy (EDGE) Finance Programme. The initiative, funded by European donors, aims to scale up green energy financing and investment across developing nations.

At the official launch of the programme, held at Ecobank’s head office in Lagos, Lawrence Edeke, Country Coordinator for GET.Invest Nigeria, emphasised that the initiative is designed to build capacity within Nigeria’s financial sector to support renewable energy projects.

“The EDGE Finance Programme is about strengthening local institutions and enabling them to play a critical role in Nigeria’s energy transition. Ecobank’s selection reflects its strong commitment to sustainable finance,” Edeke said.

Kofo Oduntan, EDGE Finance Advisor, further elaborated on Ecobank’s inclusion in the programme, stating that:“Ecobank was selected after a rigorous process, including the evaluation of expressions of interest and interviews.

The Bank’s clarity of purpose in green energy finance, its alignment with institutional goals, and strong internal commitment from senior leadership stood out.

We are confident Ecobank will be a key driver of success for the EDGE Finance Programme in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the Kick-off meeting, Biyi Olagbami, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed pride in the Bank’s selection and reiterated its leadership role in sustainability.

“Our participation in the EDGE Finance Programme reinforces our position as a frontrunner in sustainable finance in Nigeria.

It will enhance our capacity to design bespoke green finance products, support national energy transition goals, and strengthen our identity as an environmentally responsible financial institution,” Olagbami stated.

Share