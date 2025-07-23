EcoBank Nigeria Records N113.7bn Revenue For H1’25

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that its revenue increased by 30 per cent to N113.7 billion in the first half of the year, compared to N87.6 billion in H1 2024.

According to a press release, the bank has also accelerated impairment provisions to support loan write-offs and has seen gross impairment charges rise by over 200 per cent to N32.8 billion in H1 2025.

Profit before tax nearly doubled, reaching N13.5 billion, up 90 per cent from N7.1 billion in the prior year period. Ecobank Nigeria continues to maintain a liquidity ratio well above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.

A source at the bank said that a key driver of its success is the establishment of the asset quality war room, which has intensified efforts in loan collections and recoveries.

Additionally, improved oil production has positively impacted the bank’s loan recovery, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Notably, the bank recovered $6 million (over N9 billion) from a long-standing delinquent borrower, and over N170 billion in stage 2 loans were reclassified to stage 1 following consistent performance.