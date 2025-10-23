Ecobank Nigeria Partners LSETF To Empower Lagos MSMEs

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Lagos through capacity building, market access, and enterprise development initiatives.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen small businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and boost job creation as part of broader efforts to reduce unemployment and drive inclusive economic growth in the state.

Under this partnership, Ecobank will provide MSMEs with access to business advisory support, digital tools, networking platforms, and new market opportunities, including cross-border trade linkages via the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub.

The engagement will also leverage SME events, targeted training programmes, and knowledge-sharing sessions to help Lagos-based entrepreneurs build structure, improve governance, and scale sustainably.

Speaking on the partnership, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, described the initiative as a shared commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“We are delighted to partner with LSETF on this impactful journey. MSMEs are the engine of our economy, but many require structure, skills, and market access to truly thrive.

Our focus is to equip entrepreneurs with the right knowledge, networks, platforms, and digital solutions that help them grow sustainably. Through initiatives such as the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, our SME networking events, and capacity-building programmes, we will connect Lagos businesses to broader opportunities at home and across Africa,” she said.