June 30, 2025
EcoBank Nigeria Opens New Premier Branch In Victoria Island

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the opening of a new branch dedicated solely to Premier Banking clients, according to a press release.

The statement said that the branch which is located No 25. Akin Adesola Street in Victoria Island, Lagos, is dedicated to serving highnet-worth individuals, providing personalized world-class banking services and amenities.

“This location offers a bouquet of carefully curated premium banking services enjoyed in the comfort of an exclusive VIP Lounge staffed with dedicated team of relationship managers and supported by a 24X7 contact centre,” the statement added.

The statement quoted Adeola Ogunyemi, Head, Distribution Channels/Sales, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank as saying: “In Nigeria, Ecobank’s mission is to deliver on its promise as the preferred platform for accessible, affordable, and instant banking services to customers.

Ecobank remains the go-to bank for pan-African trade and payments. “Our medium-term goal is to establish ourselves as the leading gateway for facilitating pan-African banking services to our customers in Nigeria.

This new premier branch is designed to provide our high-networth customers with a suit of exclusive benefits and privileges.

This is part of Ecobank’s strategy to cater to the evolving needs of its affluent clientele, offering them a tailored banking solution with enhanced features and privileges.”

