Ecobank Nigeria Launches ‘Super Rewards’ Campaign To Celebrate Group’s 40th Anniversary

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group has announced the launch of its Super Rewards campaign in celebration of the Group’s 40th anniversary. The bank said that as part of the campaign, more than N60 million in cash rewards has been earmarked for loyal customers during the campaign which will run from September 2025 through January 2026.

It also stated that over the five-month period, a total of 914 customers will be rewarded with various cash prizes amounting to N61.2 million, in addition to enjoying several benefits that come with banking with Ecobank. Announcing the launch in Lagos, Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, explained that the campaign is designed both to commemorate the Group’s four decades of service in Africa and to reward customer loyalty.

Yalokwu said: “This year’s campaign is a special celebration of Ecobank Group’s 40 years of operations across Africa and show appreciation to our customers by rewarding their loyalty even as we deliver firstclass banking services to them.

The campaign is open to new and existing individuals, businesses (including SMEs and schools), and youth (students) customers nationwide, including those who reactivate dormant accounts and meet specified deposit and transaction requirements.

Monthly draws will be held, ending with a grand finale draw in January, 2026,” He emphasized the simplicity of the qualification process to encourage broad participation. New individual customers, according to him, must open an account with a minimum of N10,000 and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for monthly draws.

For the grand prize, customers must maintain a minimum deposit of N40,000 for 3 consecutive months, he further stated. “We encourage everyone to join and experience the benefits of banking with Ecobank, while getting rewarded for their loyalty,” Yalokwu added.