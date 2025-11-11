Ecobank Nigeria Boosts Access To Digital Learning For Children With Disabilities

Ecobank Nigeria has again demonstrated its commitment to building a more inclusive society by supporting children with disabilities through education and digital learning in commemoration of its “Ecobank Day 2025.”

According to a press release, Ecobank Day is the Group’s annual flagship corporate social responsibility event.

The statement, which said that the theme for the event this year is “Enabling Inclusive Learning for All,” disclosed that as part of activities marking the event, staff of Ecobank Nigeria visited and supported Hope Fountain Foundation for the Deaf in Lagos;

Omoyeni School for the Blind in Ibadan; OPM Free School for Children Born with Autism and Down Syndrome in Port Harcourt; and the Niger State School for Special Education in Minna.

In his message, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, said the initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing drive to make learning inclusive and accessible for all children, regardless of their physical or learning challenges.

“We believe every child deserves a fair chance to learn and thrive,” Lawal said. “Through our Transforming Africa through Education campaign, we’ve supported schools with digital tools, training, and facilities to help children develop essential digital and AI-based skills.

This year, we’re reaching even more learners — because education should never leave anyone behind,” he added.

To bridge the digital gap between children with disabilities and their peers, Ecobank donated assistive digital learning kits to support teaching and learning in the selected schools.

The events were filled with joy and gratitude as students, parents, and teachers expressed appreciation for the Bank’s gesture.

The Proprietor of Hope Fountain Foundation for the Deaf, Tony Nwokolo, praised Ecobank for the initiative, noting that it would help his students overcome learning barriers and feel more connected to the wider community.