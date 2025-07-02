EcoBank Launches ‘InnovateX Youth Competition’ To Empower Creators, Tech Entrepreneurs

Ecobank, the Pan-African bank, in partnership with Heave Ventures, has announced the launch of InnovateX, a competition designed for young talents aged 16–25 in the Creatives and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) sectors.

The lender also said that, in line with this campaign, it is spotlighting its youthfocused product, the Ecobank Blaze Account, which is designed for digitally savvy young people, ready to bank smart and build their future.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director and Group Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, said: “InnovateX is Ecobank’s initiative to shape the future of African enterprise.

By equipping young creators and innovators with practical tools and opportunities, we empower them to transform their passion into scalable impact.”

Lawal encouraged youths to seize the growth opportunities provided by Blaze through InnovateX to learn, gain international exposure, and win prizes.

“InnovateX is more than just a competition; it is a development platform offering hybrid bootcamps, expert-led pitching and business workshops, mentorship, international exposure, and a chance to pitch at a high-profile grand finale.

The top 10 participants will share a prize pool of N20,000,000, alongside recognition and growth opportunities from Ecobank and its partners,” he stated.