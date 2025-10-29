…Ecobank Group Posts N702.9bn Profit

Ecobank Group has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025, recording a 43 per cent increase in profit after tax to N702.9 billion compared to N491.9 billion in the same period of 2024.

According to the bank’s financial reports released yesterday to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), gross earnings rose by 21 per cent to N3.55 trillion, up from N2.93 trillion in the corresponding period last year, driven by solid growth in interest income, transaction volumes, and balance sheet expansion across key markets.

Revenue for the period climbed by 26 per cent to N2.71 trillion, compared to N2.14 trillion in 2024, reflecting improved performance across Ecobank’s Corporate and Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking segments.

Operating profit before impairment charges surged by 44 per cent to N1.41 trillion, compared to N979.45 billion in 2024, underscoring enhanced efficiency and revenue diversification.

Similarly, profit before tax rose by 42 per cent to N1.01 trillion from N712.37 billion in the prior year. Ecobank’s total assets stood at N47.97 trillion as of September 30, 2025, representing an 11 per cent growth from N43.30 trillion recorded as of December 2024.