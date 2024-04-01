Ecobank Group Names 5 Directors

Ecobank Group has appointed Mrs Abena Osei-Poku as regional executive, Anglophone West Africa and managing director of Ecobank Ghana; Mr. Martin Miruka, group executive for transformation, enablement and customer experience; Anup Suri, group executive, commercial and consumer banking; Mr. Michael Larbie, group executive, corporate and investment banking and Thierry Mbimi, group executive, internal audit and management services.

The Group Communications Manager of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Ms Christiane Bossom disclosed this in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Thursday in Lagos. Bossom explained that the top-level appointments were strategic as Ecobank Group entered its next phase of growth and transformation.