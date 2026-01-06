Ecobank Group, Bank Of China Partner To Strengthen China-Africa Financial Cooperation

Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of China (Mauritius) Limited to deepen cooperation in trade, payments and financial services that support economic activity between China and Africa.

According to a press statement,, the memorandum builds on a partnership established in 2010 and follows renewed engagement earlier last year, including a recent visit by Ecobank Group’s leadership to Bank of China’s headquarters.

Both institutions agreed to reinforce their long-standing relationship and to work toward practical outcomes that benefit clients across their networks.

Under the memorandum, Ecobank Group and Bank of China (Mauritius) will explore greater collaboration aligned with the objectives of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum to strengthen trade finance and cross-border settlement.

Under the initiative, they will leverage their respective capabilities to support their clients with Renminbi (RMB) solutions, providing African corporates, Chinese enterprises, and cross-border traders with more efficient settlement and financing options.

Ecobank Group and Bank of China (Mauritius) will share knowledge and technical expertise related to banking operations and financial sector developments to support sustainable economic and trade growth.

Both parties will also explore opportunities to jointly structure syndicated loans and other financing solutions for projects involving Chinese stakeholders in African markets. Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, said the signing reflects the growing importance of China-Africa commerce and the need for reliable financial infrastructure to support it.

“China-Africa economic ties continue to expand, and our customers on both sides rely on efficient and transparent financial solutions,” he said.

“This renewed partnership with Bank of China will help deliver concrete results in trade finance, payments and Renminbi capabilities. We look forward to integrating this cooperation across our network to better serve clients and strengthen the broader China-Africa economic corridor.”

The signing supports Ecobank Group’s broader strategy, alongside other recent partnerships, to reinforce the Asia-Africa payments and trade corridors.