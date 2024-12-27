EcoBank Ghana Inaugurates Retirees Association

Share

Ecobank Ghana, a member of the leading pan-African banking group, recently officially inaugurated the Ecobank Retirees Association (ERA) at a ceremony held in Accra.

According to a press release, the event brought together retirees of the bank, senior executives, and distinguished guests to celebrate a new dawn of fellowship and mutual support for former employees who have been instrumental in building Ecobank into a household name in Ghana and across Africa.

The statement said: “The ERA, open to all individuals who have retired from Ecobank Ghana, seeks to foster a vibrant community among retirees while representing their interests and supporting the bank’s mission through mentorship, coaching, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Delivering the keynote address, Bishop Patricia Sappor, President of the Ecobank Retirees Association, reflected on the significant contributions of retirees to the bank’s legacy and expressed optimism for the association’s future.

She stated: “Today, we inaugurate not only an association but also a legacy, a testament to our resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

