EcoBank: Design & Build Expo’ll Showcase Construction Capabilities

Ecobank Nigeria has said that its “Design & Build Expo 2024” is designed to showcase the capabilities of Nigerians in the construction value chain.

Head of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Partnerships, and Collaboration at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, who stated this at a session with journalists in Lagos on Monday, also said that the five-day event, with the theme.

“Building Nigeria Together,” which will run from November 27 to December 1, 2024, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC)on Victoria Island, is designed to showcase the latest trends, innovations, and sustainable practices in architecture, construction, building materials, household appliances, engineering and interior design sectors.

She threw light on the vision behind the initiative, stating that: “Ecobank is the solution for African banking, and we are committed to giving our customers the platform to network, collaborate, and partner, including leveraging social media for international visibility.”

According to her, “the expo is positioned as a go-to hub to empower businesses, provide financial solutions, promote economic growth, and strengthen relationships with key stake – holders in the real estate, design and construction sector with the overarching message: ‘Building Nigeria Together’.

“At this expo, participants will discover cutting-edge designs and sustainable innovations that can inform their next real estate or construction project.

They will also learn about bespoke mortgage plans, construction loans, and investment opportunities designed to bring their property ambitions to life with ease.

In addition, they will be able to connect with top developers, architects, and builders shaping the future of real estate and construction—opportunities that would come in handy for their future projects.”

