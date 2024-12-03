EcoBank Design & Build Expo: Experts Advocate Green Building For Sustainable Financing

Share

Industry professionals in the building and construction sectors have been encouraged to adopt green building practices as a means to secure sustainable financing for large-scale projects.

This was the key takeaway from experts who spoke at the Ecobank Design and Build Expo in Lagos last week.

Green building, or sustainable building, refers to the design and construction of structures that prioritize environmentally responsible and resource-efficient processes throughout their lifecycle—spanning planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and demolition.

Bolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, emphasized the importance of sustainable practices during his presentation on “Sustainable Financing.”

He highlighted that projects with an environmentallyfriendly focus are more likely to attract lower-cost capital both locally and internationally.

He also pointed out that multinational companies are increasingly seeking buildings with EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification.

He said: “The world is shifting towards green buildings. These buildings attract cheaper capital, both domestically and abroad.

Large organizations now prefer EDGEcertified buildings, which offer environmental features like low carbon footprints, energy efficiency, and reduced operating and maintenance costs.”

Balogun also mentioned other sources of sustainable financing, such as Sukuk, blue financing, and gender financing. He encouraged organizations to explore capital and bond markets to secure funding.

Godwin Tapela, Senior Investment Officer at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), spoke about the EDGE certification system, which was developed by the IFC to minimise the environmental impact of the building sector, particularly in emerging markets.

He emphasised the corporation’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness of the importance of eco-friendly, sustainable buildings.

Tapela also reaffirmed that the IFC remains committed to providing sustainable financing solutions, especially for developers of green buildings and affordable housing.

The five-day Ecobank Design & Build Expo, with the theme, “Building Nigeria Together,” took place from November 27 to December 1, 2024, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event featured around 60 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and innovations in architecture, construction, building materials, household appliances, engineering, and interior design.

