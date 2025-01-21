EcoBank, CreditCorp Partner On Affordable Financing For Customers

Share

Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp) to offer affordable and flexible loans to customers.

According to a press release, these loans can be used to finance a variety of needs, including paying school fees, rent, maintenance costs, medical bills, car purchase and repairs, asset purchase, and more.

The statement said: “The program is available to civil servants and private-sector employees whose salaries are paid through Ecobank.

New customers can also benefit upon presentation of employer undertaking to pay subsequent salaries through Ecobank.

Starting this January, the initiative provides flexible repayment options and a streamlined loan application process.”

CrediCorp, a Development Finance Institution (DFI) established by the Federal Government, is focused on enhancing access to consumer credit for Nigeria’s workforce.

Under the partnership, CrediCorp will provide funds to Ecobank, for onlending to qualified customers. The arrangement covers personal loans, as well as asset financing for items like solar systems, home appliances, phones, laptops etc.

and vehicle conversions to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasising that it would provide salary earners, both in the public and private sectors, with better access to financial products.

She said: “This collaboration is an excellent opportunity to serve our customers, and we believe it will improve the quality of life for many Nigerians.

Eligible customers can use the loans to purchase electronics, solar systems, or CNG vehicle conversions, as well as for other essential expenses like school fees, rent, upkeep, medical bills, and car maintenance. We encourage working-class Nigerians to open an account with Ecobank to benefit from this initiative.”

Share

Please follow and like us: