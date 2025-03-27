EcoBank: +234 Art Fair Provides Nigerian Artists Platform For Recognition

Share

+234 Art Fair, the international art exhibition curated by Soto Gallery, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), provides a platform for emerging artists in the country to become well represented in the global art market, according to the Managing Director/ Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal.

Speaking at a press brief ing in Lagos on Wednesday, Lawal, who was represented by the Head, Small and Medium Enterprise ( SME), Partnerships and Collaboration at Ecobank Nigeria, Ms Omoboye Odu, said that the second edition of the five-day Fair, which commences today, aims to nurture and uplift the burgeoning art industry in Nigeria by providing a platform to support emerging artists, encourage interest in art acquisition, and contribute to the growth and international recognition of the local art sector.

He stated: “Our agenda is to solve the problem of financial inclusion, financial integration for Africans. How do we take local players to become global players? We found a few sectors we want to work in.

And one of our four sectors is the creative sector. We’re working with the fashion and music industry. We wanted to do something with the art sector, so we signed this partnership with Soto Gallery last year.

And it was an amazing success. “And we’re looking to replicate it again. What we found is that the global art market is estimated to be around $62 billion. The bulk of that comes from North America.

How do we ensure that Africa has a footprint in that global art market? How do we ensure that Nigerian artists, who are probably the more popular artists in Africa, are well represented there? Soto Gallery has done an amazing job by bringing young artists that don’t even know how to work in the market.

We’re bringing the financial expertise, financial guidance, corporate governance, to make sure that they become sellable.”

