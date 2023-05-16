ECN ranks Nigeria Africa’s biggest economy in energy

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has ranked Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa in power. It stated that only three to four per cent of the energy consumption of the Nigerian manufacturing industry was from grid-connected electricity. ECN Acting Director-General, Joseph Sunday, stated these during the ‘Lessons Learnt Workshop to disseminate project results and knowledge’ in Abuja for an overview of results achieved by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) projects to demonstrate the effectiveness of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients Sunday said: “It may interest you to know that Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, in tight competition with South Africa, which is the 30th largest economy in the world. This would not have been possible without the industrial sector, which this project is targeting. Among the main industrial sectors in Nigeria, the manufacturing sector is likely to have the greatest potential for clean captive power uptake. “According to the World Bank Enter- prise Surveys 2014 for Nigeria, ‘World Bank Group’, 48.1 per cent of the enterprises in the manufacturing sector identify electric- ity as a major constraint. Average losses due to electrical outages incurred by these firms were 18.3 per cent of annual (yearly) sales.”