ECN, NGF, Chinese Firm Sign Deal To Boost Nigeria’s Renewable Energy

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Energy Engineering Corporation Ltd (CEEC) to boost renewable energy infrastructure.

The ECN in a statement explained that the agreement was a fundamental strategy to address Nigeria’s hydra-headed energy challenges through strategic partnerships and innovation.

It added that the MoU provided a framework for supporting statelevel energy planning, expanding energy resource utilisation through solar, wind, and hydro – electric solutions, and developing green energy infrastructure.

According to the statement, the partnership will also establish the Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre to foster technological innovation and human capacity development in renewable energy.

Director-General, ECN, Mustapha Abdullahi, stated that the deal was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, that is focused on transformative reforms in the power sector, including the constitutional amendment and the signing of the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023.

Abdullahi said: “The reforms empower states to regulate their own electricity markets, making the Nigerian Governors’ Forum a vital partner in this initiative.”

Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, speaking on behalf of the NGF, said: “NGF fully supports the partnership and recognises its role in advancing renewable energy reforms and accelerating energy access nationwide.”

