ECN: FG Committed To Solving Power Challenges In Hospitals, Varsities

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to solving electricity challenges in public hospitals and universities through increased investment in renewable energy.

Abdullahi in a statement to mark his two years in office, stated that the Renewed Hope Solarisation Project under President Bola Tinubu’s administration had accelerated the deployment of two-megawatt solar hybrid systems in public institutions across the country.

He said the first phase of the project has been successfully implemented at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, General Hospital Bangi in Niger State, the Enugu Research Centre, and the University of Abuja.

According to him, several communities in Benue, Kebbi, Kaduna, Ekiti, and Osun States have also benefited, while more institutions have been listed for the second phase.

The ECN DG stated that the Commission has led key initiatives promoting renewable energy and sustainable power development, signing several memoranda of understanding for solar mini-grid deployment, which are at various stages of implementation.

He added that the commission has established a pilot Green Hydrogen Plant to drive the domestication and localisation of green energy technologies. He opined that the strategy would strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy transition and institutional capacity for sustainable growth.