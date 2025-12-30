‘ECMS Aligns Nigeria With Global Best Practice’

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the recently launched Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) will align Nigeria with global best practises.

He decried that Nigeria had for too long relied on analogue or cumbersome manual processes that slowed decision-making and increased operational cost, adding that ECMS is transformative.

The minister spoke at the flagoff of the ECMS at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. ECMS is a set of capabilities for capturing, storing, activating, analyzing and automating business content, used to provide new value from data that was previously unstructured and unavailable.

With enterprise content management, an organization can take full advantage of the customer information and company knowledge embedded in its content. When effectively managed across the organization, this content can be used to engage customers, automate business processes and enhance collaboration.