Eclipse Watchers Hope For Clear Skies

Millions are hoping for clear skies as anticipation grows ahead of today’s total solar eclipse. Forecasters are predicting cloudy conditions in northern Mexico, Texas and parts of the Great Lakes region. Better weather is expected in western Mexico and parts of the US Midwest, with clear spring skies likely in New England and Canada.

The total solar eclipse, the first to cross the continent since 2017, will first hit land on Mexico’s west coast, reports the BBC. It will track north-east across heavily populated areas and several major cities in three countries. Some areas along the path of totality – where the moon totally obscures the sun – will experience darkness for nearly four-and-a-half minutes.

According to NASA, 31.6 million people live along the path of totality, and millions more are expected to travel to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.