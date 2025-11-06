Echono Urges Development Of Future-Ready Public Servants For Effective Governance

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, has urged the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) to nurture a new generation of public officers equipped to meet the fast-changing demands of governance and society.

Echono made the call on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from PSIN, led by its Administrator and Chief Executive, Barr. Imeh Okon, during a courtesy visit to TETFund headquarters.

Expressing concern over the public service’s slow adaptation to change, Echono said the sector’s inability to transition effectively has raised questions about its relevance in driving national development.

“In today’s public service, which is dynamic and often disruptive, we need to develop a core of officers who can respond swiftly to change and elevate the quality of their service to meet society’s evolving needs,” he said.

“It’s been a challenge for the public service to make that transition, and that’s why there’s disquiet about whether it’s meeting its obligations beyond routine administration. The public service should be an instrument for facilitating the rapid development of our economy and society.”

Echono emphasized the importance of continuous professional development and capacity building, noting that TETFund’s sustained investment in staff training has produced a high-performing and innovative workforce.

“At TETFund, we have invested heavily in our personnel. The result is a vibrant, highly qualified workforce capable of generating innovative ideas, conducting critical analysis, and making informed decisions,” he stated.

He highlighted TETFund’s collaborations with institutions such as PSIN and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in modernizing administrative processes, citing the adoption of real-time, paperless promotion examinations as an example of how technology can enhance efficiency and integrity in the public sector.

Responding to PSIN’s proposals for deeper collaboration, Echono expressed interest in continuous professional development programmes, compliance training, and pre-retirement workshops for TETFund staff.

“It’s important for public servants to prepare early for life after service. Many struggle with that transition, and proactive planning can make all the difference,” he said.

He reaffirmed TETFund’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with PSIN to rebuild competence, professionalism, and responsiveness within Nigeria’s public service.

“We have great respect for PSIN and the work you do. Continue to build on the legacy of your predecessors — TETFund will continue to stand with you,” Echono added.

In her remarks, PSIN Administrator and Chief Executive, Barr. Imeh Okon, commended TETFund for its strategic contributions to tertiary education and human capacity development. She said the visit was part of a familiarization tour following her assumption of office on September 1, 2025.

Okon explained that her mission was to “revive and deepen” PSIN’s collaboration with TETFund, describing the partnership as crucial to strengthening leadership and institutional governance across Nigeria’s public sector.

“We want PSIN to be your first port of call when it comes to capacity building. Beyond traditional training programmes, we are introducing new frameworks such as SMART-P, LEAD-P, and a revamped induction programme to enhance professionalism and leadership in the civil service,” she stated.

According to her, the SMART-P initiative focuses on equipping all staff with essential skills for effective service delivery, while LEAD-P prepares future leaders for senior administrative roles, including directors and permanent secretaries.

She also highlighted the Exit Masterclass, PSIN’s pre-retirement training programme designed to help officers plan at least five years ahead for a smooth and productive transition out of service.

“Transitioning from public service to the competitive marketplace can be challenging. We want to help officers plan ahead so their exit is smooth, productive, and sustainable,” Okon said.

Okon further proposed stronger linkages between universities and the public service, advocating for a framework that allows academic research and innovation to directly inform policymaking.

“Policy should be futuristic, not reactive. We want to bridge the gap between research and policy by turning university-based insights into implementable public solutions,” she noted.

The PSIN chief also proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the renewed partnership between both organizations.