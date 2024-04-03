Echoes Of The Drum Returns On Stage As GOTHAD Celebrates WDD

All is set for this year’s edition of World Drummer’s Day which would be celebrated in Abuja by the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD) in collaboration with Artswax communications, with the stage production of Echoes of the Drum, a play written by award-winning author and Broadcast Journalist, Ola Awakan.

The theme for the 2024 World Drummer’s Day is “Let The Music & Rule The World”. The line-up of activities for the event which would hold tomorrow, Thursday April 4, at National University Halls, Abuja, include colloquium, workshops, drum circle, drummers community service, and unveiling of the book, Echoes of the Drum.

Directed by renowned drummer and choreographer, and the National Coordinator of GOTHAD, Isioma Williams, choreographed by Uche Onah, and performed by GOTHAD members, Abuja and Lagos Chapter, including the celebrated children theatre producer and director, and Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of GOTHAD, Awobajo Seun, the play explores themes in unity, love and diversity, utilising drums instrumentation in storytelling to drive home relevant and timely messages.’

Echoes of the Drum’ tells a gripping and inspiring story around the birth of the first set of triplets – Awogbola, Onlude, and Ayanlade – in Ilu Ayan (Clan of Drummers). Their birth was greeted with jubilation and they were presented to the King in his palace amidst pomp and ceremony showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the people, especially drumming. However, the celebration is short-lived as the mother of the triplets dies, leaving the children in the care of their father and Head of the clan of drummers, who bring them up in the best way he can – the way of the drums.

The triplets attain manhood imbibing all the rudiments of traditional drumming and the secrets of the sacred drums, especially the invocative and therapeutic potency of drumming and music. Their collective enthusiasm to venture and learn more about nature, the drums and drumming cultures of other lands, sets them off on an adventure which is beset by a series of encounters with the grotesque, monstrous and awesome aesthetics of the forest beings and spirits.

They are able to overcome every challenge until suspicion and disagreement amongst them lead to divisions and separation. They are barely able to overcome their various encounters as separate individuals. However, fate brings them together in the final onslaught by the forest beings and spirits. The intervention of Sango (played by Ajibade Tairu Ajibola), the dance and music loving god, saves them. Speaking at a press preview at the Seaside Cottage Theatre, Bariga Lagos, Awakan disclosed that Echoes of the Drum was originally written in 2005 and has won many awards.

“The play itself has been published and the unveiling will happen on that day. GOTHAD will be performing the play live in Abuja,” he said, adding that after the collaboration, GOTHAD and Artswax are taking it on a tour around Nigeria, and that there will be a global tour which he tagged “Drumunication” tour: use of drums to communicate. The play also explores various themes, including eco-tourism, drum education, and the role of drums in fostering unity and harmony. Awakan assured that ‘Echoes of the Drum’ will transport audiences back to the days of communal living in Yoruba society.

He underscored the significance of drums in African communication systems, noting that drums, with their inherent spirit, have long served as powerful tools for interpersonal connection and expression. “We understand that our system of communication in the African parlance is beyond verbal, non-verbal is also part of it. We know that the drum has a strong power in how we relate with one another. Each of the drums has inherent spirit in them,” Awakan said. Speaking further on the play and its technicalities, Awakan said, “I looked at the power of the drum, The significance has not been fully explored. I tried to bring in the power of the drum through these triplets on stage. To show that there is beauty, unity, and progress in the harmony of the rhythm. This drum can heal, it can bring about tourism development, cultural reawakening, and renewal.”