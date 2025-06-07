Echoes Of June 12: Unending Calls For Electoral Reforms, Enduring Democracy In Nigeria

Share

As Nigeria marks another anniversary of June 12, the date that has become emblematic of the nation’s struggle for democratic governance, echoes from the past continue to reverberate; reminding us that while progress has been made, the journey toward true democracy and electoral transparency is far from over.

The Symbolism of June 12

June 12, 1993, is etched in Nigerian history as the day of the freest and fairest election the country has ever witnessed; one that was expected to usher in a new era of democracy. The winner the election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, was poised to take over leadership from a long line of military rulers.

However, in a controversial and widely condemned move, the military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) annulled the results, plunging the country into a crisis that would later culminate in civil unrest and national soul-searching.

It wasn’t until 2018 that June 12 was officially recognised as Democracy Day, a belated, but symbolic acknowledgment of the sacrifices made in the quest for a people-driven government.

Democracy’s Fragile Foundation

Over three decades later, Nige- ria remains a democracy; albeit one struggling with numerous system- ic issues. Electoral violence, vote buying, judicial inconsistencies, weak party structures, and low vot- er turnout continue to threaten the credibility and sustainability of the democratic process.

Despite technological advances, including the use of the Bimodal Vot- er Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing Portal (IReV), the 2023 general elections were marred by widespread irregularities, disenfranchisement, logistical failures, and a lack of trust in institutions.

These realities reignite the question:

What has Nigeria learned from June 12? Persistent Calls for Electoral Reform Civil society groups, political analysts, and international observers have consistently called for comprehensive electoral reform to restore faith in the ballot box.

From amending the Electoral Act to strengthening the independence of the INEC and introducing stiff penalties for electoral malpractice, the demand is clear; Nigeria must evolve. Notably, stakeholders argue that political will, not just legislative instruments, is crucial. A recurring concern is the interference of state institutions in electoral processes, as well as the lack of transparency in party primaries and candidate selection.

According to legal expert and election observer, Barr. Chuka Odume, “Democracy is not just about voting every four years; it’s about building institutions that respect the will of the people. Until politicians see the electoral system as sacred, June 12 will remain a date of unfulfilled promise.”

The Youth Factor and Civic Engagement A silver lining, however, lies in the increasing political awareness among young Nigerians.

The #EndSARS movement of 2020, the rise in voter registration ahead of the 2023 elections, and the vocal presence of the youth on social media and community-based activism reflect a growing determination to shape Nigeria’s democratic future.

However, meaningful participation requires more than enthusiasm. Political inclusion, education, and structural opportunities for youth and women remain lacking, limiting the full realization of a people-powered democracy.

Towards Enduring Democracy

The enduring legacy of June 12 must not merely be ceremonial. It should serve as a moral compass for future generations and a rallying cry for all stakeholders to commit to the ideals of justice, accountability, and equality in political participation.

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was a key figure in the June 12 struggle, now leads the country, many Nigerians expect decisive steps toward fulfilling the promises of that historic election.

This includes not only revisiting the structure of governance but actively working to implement the recommendations of electoral reform committees that have largely gathered dust over the years.

However, as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, prominent voices across the nation are intensifying calls for comprehensive electoral reforms to strengthen democratic governance and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Key voices advocating for electoral reforms

Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP Presidential Candidate, 2023): Adebayo has emphasised the urgency of electoral reforms, advocating that no election winner should be sworn into office until all legal disputes are conclusively resolved.

He believes this measure would prevent undue advantages and ensure justice in the electoral process. Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe: Ogunlewe proposed adopting a collegiate system for electing presidents and governors to reduce the high costs associated with current electoral processes.

He argued that such a system would enhance representation and efficiency. Dr. Chris Okobah (Political ana- lyst): Okobah asserted that holistic electoral reforms are essential for NiEchoes of June 12: Unending calls for electoral reforms, enduring democracy in Nigeria geria’s sustainable growth.

He stated that credible elections are foundational to selecting leaders capable of implementing necessary sectoral reforms. Oladotun Hassan (President, Yoruba Council Worldwide): Hassan urged President Tinubu to reform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure its independence.

He advocated for transparent appointment processes and the integration of advanced technology to enhance voter regis- tration and authentication. Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC): Representing all registered political parties, IPAC called for overhauling Nigeria’s electoral system.

They recommend empowering INEC to conduct all elections, eliminating the role of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), which they view as ineffective and often influenced by state governors. Omoyele Sowore (Human rights activist and politician): Sowore crit- icised the current administration’s approach to electoral reforms, and expressed skepticism about their commitment to genuine change.

He pointed out that appointing loyalists to key institutions like INEC undermines the credibility of the electoral process. Segun Showunmi (Political analyst): Showunmi emphasised the need for opposition parties to engage constructively in political education and grassroots mobilisation.

He believes that addressing issues like voter apathy and vote-buying is crucial for meaningful democratic progress. Emmanuel Ogidi (PDP chieftain): Ogidi called on President Tinubu to initiate electoral reforms, drawing parallels with former President Umar Yar’Adua’s post-2007 election reforms.

He stressed the importance of addressing electoral irregularities to restore public trust. Yoruba Youth Council: The council warned against politicising electoral reforms and urged Nigerians to support efforts that strengthen INEC’s independence and credibility. They emphasised the need for reforms driven by genuine demo- cratic intentions rather than partisan interests.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs):

Various CSOs advocated for the removal of partisan individuals serving as INEC officials. They also proposed conducting all elections on the same day to reduce malpractice and enhance transparency.

Conclusion

The journey from the stolen mandate of 1993 to the complex political terrain of 2025 is both a testament to Nigeria’s resilience and a cautionary tale. June 12 is more than a day of remembrance; it is a mirror reflecting how far we’ve come and how much further we must go.

Until the vote truly counts and leadership is born out of the genuine will of the people, the spirit of June 12 will continue to echo loud, persistent, and urgent.

The collective voices of political leaders, analysts, and civil society organisations underscore a pressing demand for electoral reforms in Nigeria.

As the nation prepares for future elections, implementing these reforms is pivotal to ensuring free, fair, and credible electoral processes that reflect the true will of the people.

Share