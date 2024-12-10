Echoes Of FG’s Plan To Privatise Ajaokuta Steel Company

Share

The Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari who began the project which was 84 per cent complete by the time of his removal from office in 1983. The steel mill reached 98 per cent completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility reportedly having been built. The steel company was conceived to establish a metallurgical process plant alongside an engineering complex and various auxiliary facilities.

It was also meant to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that are critical to the diversification of the economy into an industrial one. But the company has remained moribund for decades and had yet to produce a single sheet of steel.

The Ajaokuta Steel Company was conceived in the 1970s as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrialisation strategy. The project was designed to produce 1.3 million tons of steel per annum, with the potential to generate employment, stimulate economic growth, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported steel products. The Soviet Union was contracted to build the complex, but the project was abandoned in the 1990s due to lack of funding and political instability.

Policy reversal

In 2019, the Federal Government announced plans to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Company with the assistance of the original Russian builders. This decision was hailed as a major breakthrough in the country’s quest for industrial development. However, in a surprising turn of events, the government recently announced plans to privatise the company, citing the need to attract private sector investment and expertise.

In November 20, 2024 the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Abubakar Audu, shocked many stakeholders when he said that the federal government had decided to privatise the ASCL and the Iron Ore Mine in Itakpe. He spoke at the 9th Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, with the theme: “From the Inside-Out: Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy.”

According to him, the decision was part of efforts to commence operations of the companies, decried that Nigeria currently spends over $4 billion annually on steel imports. Audu said: “The Federal Government has decided to privatise the foremost integrated steel plant, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), at Ajaokuta and its captive Iron Ore Mine at Itakpe, and we have kick-started the process to ensure the accomplishment of the above.”

Deal to revive plant

In April 2024, Audu had publicly said FG had engaged the original contractors, Tyamzhpromexport (TPE) to revamp ASCL. In a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations Department of the ministry, Salamotu Jibaniya, Audu also disclosed that he met with the consortium, which comprised a team from Russia’s TPE/Rostec, Novostal, and Nigeria’s Proforce in his office at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He appealed to them to establish a blueprint for the revival of the Steel Plant within the shortest possible time in accordance with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ He added that the President was keen on ensuring the production of steel in the country and industrialising Nigeria through the Steel Sector before the end of his first term in office.

The minister further said that following the meeting, he intended to visit Moscow on a formal invitation from TPE and other consortium partners to engage in further discussions to secure funding of about $2 billion, required for the revival of the entire steel plant. He commended the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria for facilitating the meeting with the TPE Consortium.

He said that if ASCL started producing steel, it will be a monumental success in driving Nigeria’s economy through industrialisation. According to the statement Egorov and his team of technical experts, had earlier gone on a tour of the Steel Complex a few days earlier.

In August 17, reports were rife that a team of 23 Russian engineers, the original builders of the complex, had arrived in Ajaokuta to conduct a technical audit of the facility. In September 2024, the FG signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tyazhpromexport, for the rehabilitation, completion and operation of

The revival of the steel sector will reduce importation of steel products into Nigeria, which is estimated at over $4 billion annually and will help save scarce foreign exchange

the plant, and the National Iron Ore Mining Company. Audu signed the agreement on behalf of the FG in Moscow, Russia, according to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Salamotu Jibaniya. According to her, the MOU was signed when Audu led a Nigerian delegation to Moscow from September 14 to 21, 2024.

To achieve plans to revive the company, Messrs TPE experts visited the steel plant and the iron ore mining site at Itakpe for preliminary inspections in August, leading to the invitation for the MoU’s signing. Novostal M and Proforce Manufacturing Limited — described as members of Tyazhpromexport’s consortium — were also involved in the MoU.

According to the statement, the Nigerian delegation also inspected the facilities of Messrs Novostal M, located in Balakovo in the Saratov region of Russia. Audu had said the deal is a bold step towards creating a sustainable base for the industrialisation of Nigeria’s economy. He said: “The revival of the steel sector will also reduce importation of steel products into Nigeria, which is estimated at over $4 billion annually and will help save scarce foreign exchange.”

The Ajaokuta Steel Company, a behemoth of Nigeria’s industrial sector, has been embroiled in a decades-long saga of unfulfilled promises, policy reversals, and stagnation. The latest twist in this narrative is the federal government’s sudden decision to privatise the company, along with the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), after initially announcing plans to complete the project with the original Russian builders.

This policy reversal has sparked intense debate and raised critical questions about the government’s commitment to industrial development and the future of Nigeria’s steel industry.

Stakeholders reactions

General Secretary, Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), John Odigie, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, alleged that Fg was playing politics with the revamping of the moribund gigantic edifice.

He said the workers were confused by inconsistent pronunciation by FG’s officials. He stated that privatisation is not a good option for the rehabilitation, completion and operation of the steel complex. He advised FG to maintain the plan of allowing it to rehabilitate and complete the plant. Odigie said: “We are as workers are not very comfortable with government policies on Ajaokuta company because they say one thing and they do another thing.

Before now, they were telling us that Russians, the original builders of the Ajaokuta company, are coming for the completion of the plant and running it for something before they hand it over. “Now they are talking of privatization. How do we believe in these kind people? Playing politics with a massive project as Ajaokuta. That is why we say we are not comfortable with them.

We as workers are confused because of this new development. We do not know which and which to believe again. “We have gone through this matter before, privatisation, concessioning. We have travelled this road before.no one worked. If you remember, Ajoakuta was concessioned to Global Infrastructure. There was a company called SoulGas that came in. There was the privatisation of National Iron Mining Company, Itakpe to Global Steel.

None of these things worked. The shady deals that went with it made President Yar’Adua to reverse the contract then. Since then we have been. “Yar’Adua reversed the contract done on privatisation by the Obasanjo government, especially on the Ajaokuta and NOMN, Ijakpe.

They want to travel the same road that failed them. We, as workers, are saying that we want the completion of Ajaokuta by the original builders so that we can move on from there. This one they are saying they want to privatise a non-functioning plant, we are not too comfortable with it because we will go through the eay we have travelled before which is failure because the same people who are propagating this privatisation are the same politicians.

Le the original builder complete it. FG went to Russia and met with them. Has the agreement FG had with the Russian broken down? They should tell us.” A public affairs commentator, Hakeem Okunola, described the steel plant as a tale of unfulfilled promises. He also analysed the privatisation conundrum.

He said: “The Ajaokuta Steel Company, located in Kogi State, Nigeria, has been a symbol of the country’s unfulfilled industrialisation dreams. Conceived in the 1970s, the steel complex was designed to be the backbone of Nigeria’s industrial development, providing the necessary infrastructure for the growth of other industries. “However, after decades of false starts, abandoned projects, and unfulfilled promises, the Federal Government has recently announced plans to privatise the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

This sudden change in direction has raised questions about the government’s commitment to industrialisation and the future of Nigeria’s steel industry.” He stated that when in 2019, the FG announced that the ASCL would be completed by Tyazhpromexport (TPE), it was met with excitement and optimism, as many believed that the completion of the steel complex would mark a significant turning point in Nigeria’s industrial development.

He said, however, this promise, like many others before it, has remained unfulfilled. He stated that the recent FG’s announcement to privatise the ASCL and NIOMCO has raised eyebrows. According to him, while privatisation may seem like a viable option for revamping the steel complex, it is essential to consider the implications of such a move, it could lead to the sale of these strategic national assets to private companies, potentially undermining Nigeria’s industrialization goals.

Obvious challenges

Okunola highlighted that the company had faced numerous challenges over the years. Inclusive, according to him, is lack of funding as he stated that the steel complex suffered from inadequate funding, which has hindered its completion and operation. He also identified technical issues as impediments as he noted that the plant’s equipment and machinery have been plagued by technical issues, making it difficult to achieve optimal production levels.

He also said that poor management and governance have contributed to the steel complex’s underperformance and that the lack of adequate infrastructure, such as roads, railways, and ports, has made it challenging to transport raw materials and finished products.

Way forward

Okunola said: “To make Ajaokuta Steel Company functional and achieve Nigeria’s industrialization goals, the following steps should be taken: A thorough audit of the steel complex’s equipment, machinery, and infrastructure should be conducted to identify areas that require repair, replacement or upgrade. He added that a comprehensive revitalisation plan should be developed, outlining the necessary steps to restore the steel complex to optimal production levels.

He suggested that a sustainable funding mechanism should be established to support the revitalisation plan, including investment from the government, private sector, and international partners. He said: “A new management team with the necessary expertise and experience should be appointed to oversee the steel complex’s operations. The government should invest in upgrading the infrastructure surrounding the steel complex, including roads, railways, and ports.

The government should promote local content development by encouraging the use of locally sourced raw materials and supporting the growth of local industries that can provide inputs to the steel complex.” Another public affairs commentator, Jerry Ikeme in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend said the decision to privatize the Ajaokuta Steel Company has raised several concerns and implications.

He stated that firstly, it is unclear whether privatisation will necessarily lead to the completion and operationalisation of the project. He stated that, secondly, the government’s policy reversal had eroded confidence in its ability to deliver on its promises. He also added that privatisation may lead to job losses and the exploitation of Nigeria’s natural resources by private interests.

Okunola said: “To revitalise the Ajaokuta Steel Company and ensure its successful operation, the federal government should adopt a comprehensive approach that incorporates the following strategies. “The government should revisit the original plan to complete the project with the assistance of the Russian builders. This approach has the potential to yield quicker results and ensure the project’s completion.

“The government should consider adopting a PPP model that brings together public and private sector expertise and resources. This approach can help to attract investment, promote efficiency, and ensure the project’s sustainability. “The government should invest in the necessary infrastructure, including transportation networks, energy supply, and water treatment facilities, to support the project’s operation.

“The government should develop a robust regulatory framework that ensures the project’s operation is guided by transparency, accountability, and environmental sustainability. “The government should engage with stakeholders, including host communities, workers, and civil society organizations, to ensure that their interests are protected and their concerns addressed.

Last line

“In conclusion, the Ajaokuta Steel Company’s revitalisation is crucial for Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic growth. The Federal Government’s policy reversal on the project’s completion is a cause for concern, and it is essential that a comprehensive approach is adopted to ensure the project’s successful operation. While privatisation may seem like a viable option, it is essential to consider the implications of such a move and ensure that any decision made prioritises Nigeria’s national interests.

By taking a comprehensive approach to revitalising the steel complex, and by revisiting the original plan, adopting a public private partnership (PPP) model, investing in infrastructure, developing a robust regulatory framework, and engaging stakeholders, Nigeria can unlock the potential of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and drive economic growth, development and Nigeria’s industrialization.”

