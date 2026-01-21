Echoes Of Creativity, Resilience As Baba Sala Mounts The Stage

It was a brilliant theatrical showcase in Lagos with the stage production of ‘Baba Sala’, a play that talks about the legendary Nigerian comedian, dramatist, filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo popularly known by his stage name “Baba Sala”.

The play, written by Smart Adejumo, one of the son of the late icon, who is a great actor and author, and directed by award-winning director, Tunde Laoye of the ‘Everone loves Jennifer’ fame, was staged at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, on Sunday 21st December, 2025.

‘Baba Sala’ tells the gripping story of Moses Olaiya Adejumo, a.k.a. Baba Sala, a trailblazing Nigerian comedian, hotelier, magazine publisher, record label owner, filmmaker and director who defied convention to pursue a career in comedy.

Born in Ilesa, in 1936, he initially explored other creative outlets, including magic and music, and even worked in government.

However, it was comedy that ultimately brought him widespread acclaim, both locally and internationally after dropping off the norm that paraded the theatre of his time.

Produced by Ifeanyi Eziukwu of JT Play Hub in conjunction with Ariiya Tickets and ZEVICAR Production, the show featured array of notable thespians, including Tunde Ijah Richson (Officer 1/ Gbade), Bidemi Akiremi (Iya Sala), Bimbo Ose (Pitipiti), Favour Cyracus (Matron), Sumbo Joy Adande (Dancer/Iya Dada), Dehinsilu Oluwaseun (Officer 2/Salesman), Samuel Olasehinde (Compere/Professor Peller), Ken Olawale Ayeni (Pa Oyedeji), Laolu Loto (Ogedengbe/Okadigbo), Olalekan (Sunny Ade), Arasanyin Oluwatofunmi (Iya Saleye), Ajibonike Adejumo (Iya Maria), Seyisola Ogbonna (Iya Monday), Alaba Ultimate (Teacher Omole), and Damipe Adekoya (Producer).

Play opens with his childhood in Ilesa under a very strict father and a very indulging grandmother where the skill of magic and entertainment had started to rear its head and ends with a parting message for the new generation.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Baba Sala became a household name, gracing national television screens and producing 10 films and over a hundred audio-drama on LPs and other audio media. His success was marked by numerous awards, cementing his status as the legendary first comedian in Africa.

Despite facing setbacks, including the crippling effects of piracy on his blockbuster film ‘Orun Mooru’,” Baba Sala’s legacy endures. His story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, creative vision and a Dare to navigate new paths.

“Baba Sala’s parting message to future generations is one of inspiration and caution: dare to be different and fight against piracy, which threatens the very fabric of creative industries. His life’s work continues to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences, leaving an indelible mark on Nigerian entertainment,” notes the playwright, Smart Adejumo.

Regarded as the father of modern Nigerian comedy, alongside other dramatists like Hubert Ogunde, Kola Ogunmola, Oyin Adejobi and Duro Ladipo popularised theatre and television acting in Nigeria, Baba Sala started his career in show business as a Highlife musician.

Baba Sala worked as a health inspector for the Lagos City Council but as young man with interest in entertainment, he formed a musical group, the Federal Rhythm Dandies which had a young Sunny Ade as a member.

The group played briefly before Baba Sala switched from music to drama. He wrote and staged plays similar to the style crafted by the forerunners of genre, Ogunde and Ladipo.

However, seeking to do something new, he dabbled into comedy and founded Alawada Group. In 1965, the group got a break when it won a contest organized by Western Nigeria Television that led to the creation of a t.v. show. The group became more known when their comedy sketches were aired on WNTV.

His main character in the group was Baba Sala, a pensioner who sometimes wore torn and out sized trousers and a table clock as a wrist watch. He developed the character further with a tendency to be both a miser and a lecher. In 1982, he made his big screen debut in ‘Orun Mooru’ directed by Ola Balogun.

He played his signature character Baba Sala, a man from a poor background who had built some wealth selling electronics in the city only to lose it to greed assisted by the advice of a dubious babalawo.

The movie was well received but was pirated which affected box office receipts. He then directed and produced his next film, ‘Aare Agbaye’ in 1983. His third film ‘Mosebolatan’ was directed by Ade Folayan with Tunde Kelani as cinematographer. The movie was artistically and financially successful.