Echoes Of 2014 Confab Recommendations

FELIX NWANERI reports on the renewed call for implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, which according to some stakeholders hold the key to Nigeria’s future given the belief that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was foisted on the people by the military

There is no doubt that Nigeria held the hope of black renaissance at independence in 1960 given her human and natural resources. The belief at the time was that Africa’s most populous nation would stamp its feet in the comity of nations in a record time. However, the dream has remained a mirage more than six decades down the line. While many have blamed Nigeria’s underdevelopment on leadership deficit, the country’s faulty political structure is another factor that cannot be ignored.

The belief is that the unitary constitution/system of government under the guise of a federal constitution cannot guarantee political stability needed for development. This, perhaps, explains persistent calls for a platform for the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country to deliberate on pertinent national issues of decentralisation of power and fiscal federalism, among others given growing discontentment in the polity. While many called for a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) in the past, it is now more of demand for restructuring. But, as justifiable as the clamour for restructuring seemed, some stakeholders are of the view that the National Assembly remains the veritable platform for deliberations on critical national issues.

Those who hold this belief are of the view that any unusual avenue to deliberate on such issues could threaten the country’s unity. The fear that restructuring might lead to Nigeria’s disintegration, perhaps, explains why most past administrations foreclosed the idea although some of them tried to bring Nigerians together to discuss on national issues. However, such talks failed to meet expectations of the people. They include the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference (CC) organised by the regime of General Sani Abacha and the 2005 National Political Reform Conference (NPRC), convoked by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

2014 National Conference

While the Goodluck Jonathan administration bowed to pressure from Nigerians for a national discourse with the convocation of the 2014 National Conference, the journey to the confab, however, commenced with the acceptance by the 7th Senate in 2013 that the call for a national conference was in order in view of the discontent in the polity. The then Senate President, David Mark Mark, in giving the nod of the apex federal legislature to the exercise, said every matter about the union of ethnic groups that make up the country should be opened to discussion though with the proviso that the dismemberment of the country should be a no-go area.

Mark acknowledged that Nigerians cannot continue to shy away from discussing national issues in view of the discontent in the polity and present global realities. It was shortly after the Senate’s nod for the conference that President Jonathan gave his endorsement. The then president in his Independence Anniversary broadcast on October 1, 2013, announced the setting up of an Advisory Committee on National Dialogue that will establish modalities for a national conference.

A statement later by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, announced the approval of the membership and terms of reference of the 13-member committee headed by Senator Femi Okurounmu. The committee, which was inaugurated on October 7, 2013, had the following as terms of reference: To consult expeditiously with all relevant stakeholders with a view to drawing up a feasible agenda for the proposed national dialogue/conference; make recommendations to government on structure and modalities for the proposed national dialogue/conference; and make recommendations on how representation of various interest groups at the national dialogue/conference will be determined.

It was also charged to advise the government on a time frame for the national dialogue/conference; its legal framework, legal procedures and options for integrating decisions and outcomes of the national conference into the constitution; and advise

Our present 1999 Constitution… lacks the legitimacy that flows from a democratically made constitution

the government on any other matters that may be related or incidental to the conference. However, the euphoria that greeted Jonathan’s approval of the confab was quickly to be clouded by opposition as some stakeholders reasoned that it was a decoy by the Jonathan administration. The then National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu (now president), particularly described the exercise as a diversionary step taken by a sinking ship. “It’s a diversionary tactic.

How long have we been talking about this? Why suddenly?…I see a diversion here, I see deception here, I see lack of honesty and integrity here, I see a state of a sinking ship that needs no raft any longer; allow it to sink, build a new life, move the nation forward,” he said. There was also credibility question over the membership of the Advisory Committee. It was argued that given the partisanship of some personalities appointed as members, the committee would end up doing the bidding of the then Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

But in compliance to the government’s directive, the Okurounmu committee held interactive sessions in 13 major cities – two in each of the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It also interacted with state governors and traditional rulers of the 12 states it visited. A total of 6,650 Nigerians participated in the sessions; 421 presentations were made and 607 memoranda received, while 57 memoranda were received online and 47 by direct submission. After aggregating the presentations and memoranda, the committee recommended the following: That the national dialogue be called “National Conference” and should have no no-go-areas; the setting up of a 13-member Conference Management Secretariat under an Executive Secretary with two members from each geo-political zone; that majority of the delegates to the conference be elected directly on the principles of universal adult suffrage, and that the size and structure of the conference should be in accordance with the 360 constituencies of the House of Representatives.

Other recommendations were: That every state government shall nominate a delegate and the President, through the Minister of the FCT, shall nominate a delegate for the Federal Capital Territory, and in the event that any state fails to nominate a delegate, the President shall nominate a delegate for the said state; that the conference shall have a chairperson and a deputy chairperson, who should be persons of high impeccable integrity; that the President should nominate representatives from among the key interest groups in active consultation with them and that the total number of nominated delegates should not exceed one third of the total number of delegates.

On the duration of the conference, the committee recommended that it should hold for a period of not less than three months and not more than six months. It was against these backdrops that the Federal Government, on January 30, 2014, set the ball rolling for the National Conference with the announcement of the modalities for the discourse. Anyim, who announced the modalities, reiterate government’s position that the conference would discuss any subject matter, except the indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a nation. He added that the decisions reached by the delegates would be by consensus.

He explained that where consensus was not achievable, it would be by 75 per cent majority, while the conference will advise the government on the legal framework, procedures and options for integrating its decisions and outcomes into the 1999 Constitution and other laws of the country. On the composition of the conference, all socio-political and nationality groups in the country were given 15 slots for each geo-political zone, while five political parties got two slots each. The slots for the parties were limited to those that have representation in the National Assembly at that time. They were PDP, APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party (AP) and Labour Party (LP).

Recommendations of the confab

Inaugurated on March 17, 2014 by President Jonathan, the National Conference was headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi. It was originally billed to last three months, but was granted one month extension. The confab concluded committee sittings and plenary sessions in July 2014 after which delegates went on a short break to enable the conference’s secretariat compile the report.

The delegates returned to approve the draft report and finally wound up, following a motion by Second Republic Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, and seconded by Yadoma Mandara, who was the youngest delegate. No doubt, the confab was tested by some thorny national issues such as resource control, derivation principle, Land Use Act and national security, among others, but the delegates were able to reach common grounds on most of the issues by consensus and they made some far-reaching recommendations.

The 22-volume report of the confab, totaling 10,335 pages, contained about 600 resolutions. Top among the recommendations include creation of 18 new states, three per geo-political zone, and an additional state for the South-East to make the zone have equal number of states with the other zones. The confab also recommended that states willing to merge can do so based on certain conditions. On resource control/derivation principle/fiscal federalism, the conference recommended that the Federal Government should set up a technical committee to determine the appropriate percentage on issues of reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by insurgency and internal conflicts as well as solid minerals development.

It also recommended that the sharing of the funds accrued to the Federation Account among the three tiers of government should be done in the following manner: Federal Government – 42.5 per cent, State Governments – 35 per cent and Local Governments 22.5 per cent, while the percentage given to population and equality of states in the existing sharing formula be reduced. On forms of government, the confab recommended the Modified Presidential System, a home-made model of government that effectively combines the presidential and parliamentary systems of government.

According to the recommendation, the president shall pick the vice president from the legislature; select not more than 18 ministers from the six geo -political zones and not more than 30 per cent of his ministers from outside the legislature. It also recommended for a reduction in the cost of governance by pruning the number of political appointees and using staff of ministries where necessary. The conference endorsed the bi-cameral legislature in place, but recommended that all elected members of the legislative arms of all the tiers of government should serve on part-time basis.

It also recommended that presidential power should rotate between the North and the South and among the six geo-political zones, while the governorship will rotate among the three senatorial districts in every state. On the contentious issue of local governments as the third tier of government, the confab recommended that the councils should no longer be the third tier of government, rather the federal and states are to be the only tiers of government.

It further recommended that states can now create as many local governments they want; the Joint State/Local Government Account be scrapped, while the constitution should fix the tenure for local governments at three years. The conference also recommended the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).

The confab also recommended for the removal of immunity clause if the offences attract criminal charges to encourage accountability by those managing the economy; independent candidacy so that every Nigerian, who meets the specified condition in the Electoral Act should be free to contest elections; special courts to handle corruption cases; amendment to the Land Tenure Act to take care of compensation and stoppage of governments sponsorship of Christian and Muslim pilgrimages to holy lands, among several others.

Then President Jonathan, who received the confab on August 21, 2014, not only assured that the recommendations would be passed to the Council of State and National Assembly for legislation; he added that the Federal Government will act on aspects of the report that require executive action. While this negated the belief that the confab report would be subjected to a referendum given the fact that many were of the view then that the recommendations hold the key to restructuring of Nigeria, Jonathan failed to commence implementation of the recommendations (even those that required administrative fiat) until he lost power in the 2015 general election.

With PDP’s loss of power and ascension of the All Progressives Congress (APC), many expressed the fear that the confab report will go the way of those before it. The fear was confirmed, when President Muhammadu Buhari, who succeeded Jonathan described the conference as a misplacement of priority. His words: “I advised against the issue of National Conference. You would recall that ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) was on strike then for almost nine months. Teachers in tertiary institutions were on strike for more than a year, yet that government had about N9 billion to organise that meeting (National Conference).

“I never liked the priority of that government on that particular issue, because what it meant is that the discussions on what the National Assembly ought to do were more important than keeping our children in schools. That is why I haven’t even bothered to read it or asked for a briefing on it and I want it to go into the so-called archives.” Buhari’s position on the report was not unexpected as the APC boycotted the conference but advocates of restructuring were not deterred as they continued to impress it on him that he had no choice than to implement the recommendations of the confab if his administration is really determined to resolve the myriad of problems the country was facing at that time.

The confab’s delegates, on their part, insisted that there was no way the recommendations of 492 eminent Nigerians, who participated in the conference would be wished away. The consensus at that time was that Nigeria cannot run away from the confab report because it represents the most important political document the country has ever produced. The clamour for implementation of the confab recommendations prompted the 8th Senate to direct President Buhari to forward the report to the National Assembly, so that it could be debated on.

The federal legislators reasoned then that one of the measures needed to calm tension across the country at that time was to critically consider the report, which was submitted to the 7th Senate, but was not considered due to time constraint. But as predicted, nothing came out of the Senate’s intervention as they Buhari presidency, which had earlier demonstrated a hostile disposition to the confab report, refused to work with the federal legislators despite the fact the call for the restructuring of Nigeria is predicated on the dangers of ethnicity and economic deprivation, are rapid destroyers of any society.

The 1999 Constitution is a fundamentally flawed one; one million amendments cannot cure or solve it. Nigerians should sit down to renegotiate their constitution and believe in themselves

Renewed call for implementation of recommendations

Almost 10 years after the confab report was submitted to the Federal Government, it is renewed call for its implementation even as demand for restructuring has continued to gain momentum since the inception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Eminent Nigerians who made a case for the report, while speaking at a national dialogue organised to honour late foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, in Lagos last week, called on the Tinubu-led Federal Government to adopt the confab report as the 1999 Constitution lacks the legitimacy of the Nigerian people.

The dialogue with the theme: “Lawful Procedures for Actualising a People’s Constitution for Nigeria,” was organised by a pan-Nigerian group of national leaders of thought, The Patriots, and was graced by eminent Nigerians, including leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, Ex National Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George; Lagos State governor, Babajide SanwoOlu and legal luminary, Mike Ozekhome. Other political stakeholders at the event were former Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Donald Duke (Cross River), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), James Ibori (Delta), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun). Interestingly, the renewed clamour for implementation of the confab recommendations is at a time the National Assembly has commenced another review of the 1999 Constitution.

Both chambers of the federal legislature – Senate and House of Representatives – recently inaugurated their respective committees on constitution amendment. The Senate committee is headed by the Senate Deputy President, Barau Jibrin, while the House committee is chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. The House of Representarives has already set December 2025 as deadline for the completion of the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has also given the assurance that the Senate and House committees will work seamlessly to ensure a comprehensive review of the constitution.

He maintained that the exercise is not just a law review process, but an amendment with the potential to reshape the nation’s democracy. But Anyaoku, who said the 1999 Constitution has failed to address the country’s challenges based on existential circumstances, added that the nature and contents of the constitution are not appropriate for a multi-cultural country like Nigeria Insisting that Nigerians should draft the law that governs them, the renowned diplomat said Nigeria has failed to develop like other pluralistic countries in the world because of its inability to devolve powers to federating units.

He, therefore, agreed that the country should settle for the recommendations of the 2014 confab as well as adopt the provisions of the 1960 and 1963 constitutions for a new constitution as submitted by some commentators. His words: “First, Nigeria is a pluralistic country that is still struggling to become a nation with assured political stability and progressive socio-economic development. The fact from across the world is that some pluralistic countries have succeeded in becoming developed nations, while other pluralistic countries have failed and disintegrated.

“The lesson from this is that pluralistic countries, which have succeeded in becoming nations, have generally practiced true federalism with considerable power devolved to the federating units. This fact was acknowledged by our founding fathers, who negotiated painstakingly and agreed on the Independence Constitution of 1960- 1963. “The second incontrovertible fact that I would like to state is that our present 1999 Constitution (as amended) not only lacks the legitimacy that flows from a democratically made constitution, but also, has proved to be unsuitable for tackling many of the serious challenges currently confronting our country.

“And thirdly, it is a widely recognised fact that the crucial areas of the country have significantly deteriorated and continue to deteriorate. To mention just a few of those areas; they are security of the citizens’ life and properties, economic wellbeing of the citizens and infrastructure, including roads. “There has been no shortage of opinions and prescriptions of the nature and content of what should be a suitable constitution for a pluralistic country. I believe that in this respect, we have only two options; either we accept the 2014 National Conference as an acceptable platform, or we go for a relatively inexpensive directly elected constituent assembly on all parties basis, for producing such a widely desired constitution.” Adebanjo, who said the 1999 Constitution must be changed to reflect true federalism for Nigeria to move forward, called for the adoption of the 2014 confab report and its processing into a new constitution for the country.

“You cannot get a better representation for this country other than those who represented this country in 2014. I challenge anybody to tell me if there can be a better representation for this country other than the 2014 representation of Nigerians,” he said. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also threw his weight behind the agitation for a truly federal constitution in order to devolve power to the states, however charged the National Assembly to put a legal framework in place for the birth of a new constitution that would be determined by the Nigerian people.

Ozekhome, on his part, called on the the National Assembly to promulgate a law setting up a National Referendum Commission (NRC) that would be charged with working on the report of the 2014 National Conference and the 1963 Constitution to birth a new constitution. He said: “Referendum is key to any constitution making. Constitution amendment is not the problem. The 1999 Constitution is a fundamentally flawed one; one million amendments cannot cure or solve it. Nigerians should sit down to renegotiate their constitution and believe in themselves, as people believe more in their home states than a country called Nigeria.”